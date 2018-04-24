Liverpool, Bayern and Dortmund target Hector commits future to FC Koln despite impending relegation

Bengaluru, April 24: Despite Bundesliga side Cologne's (FC Koln) impending relegation, Germany left-back Jonas Hector has penned down a new contract with them, shunning reported interest from the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. The 27-year-old has established himself as a first choice defender in the German national team and has also been a long-time target of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
And after seeing his consistent performance overall this season despite Cologne's struggle, Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also reportedly joined the race for the player.
Cologne's relegation this term has more or less been confirmed as they are now eight points from safety with three games remaining. Thus, both the German sides and Liverpool were apparently looking for a cut-price deal for the German international.
OFFICIAL: Jonas Hector has signed a two-year contract extension with FC Koln, keeping him at the club until 2023.— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 23, 2018
"Jonas Hector will not activate his opt-out clause and commits long term to the club" 💪 pic.twitter.com/eSJvDDI5GF
But the full-back, who has been at the club since 2010, has now ended speculation about his future. The likely World Cup starter, despite knowing that he now has to play in the second tier next season, has shown his loyalty to his side and committed his future to FC Koln.
The 27-year-old has renewed the contract for a further two years, implying he is set to stay put until the end of the 2022-23 season at the relegation-threatened side.
🔴⚪ Jonas Hector over the years. Here is to many more at #effzeh! pic.twitter.com/s1ML6SJ5ST— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) April 23, 2018
"Cologne allowed me to take the path from the regional league to the German national team," Hector told the club's website. "I am very connected and thankful to this club and feel very comfortable living in Cologne. It would have been no problem for me to switch to another club after this season, but it would not have felt right.
"The decision for me is clear: I belong to and I want to go into the new season with this team and with these fans.''
Relegation may be on the horizon, but Jonas #Hector is going nowhere ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/wYqtKS53iU— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) April 23, 2018
Cologne's sporting director also hailed the professionalism and loyalty of the German international and claimed that such decisions are rare in the current money-oriented football world.
"Jonas is an exceptional player and an extraordinary person, which is something you no longer see too much of in professional football these days," Cologne managing director Armin Veh said. "His commitment to Cologne is a superb signal to the team, the club, and the fans."
