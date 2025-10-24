Sports Bulletin For October 24: Mohsin Naqvi Getting Hailed For Stealing Asia Cup To PAK Pull Out Of Junior World Cup In India

Football Jenni Hermoso Overcomes Challenges For Emotional Return To Spain National Team Jenni Hermoso shares her emotional journey back to the Spain national team after a challenging period. The all-time leading scorer looks forward to competing again. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Jenni Hermoso expressed her emotions after being selected for the Spain national team for the first time since October 2024. She had been a significant player during Spain's 2023 World Cup victory, which was overshadowed by an incident involving former RFEF president Luis Rubiales. Rubiales faced a sexual assault conviction after kissing Hermoso without consent following the final.

Despite scoring three goals and providing one assist in Spain's Euro 2025 qualifiers, Hermoso was not chosen for Montse Tome's squad for the tournament. Now, she is eager to rejoin the team under Sonia Bermudez, who succeeded Tome post-Euros. "I have to admit that I cried," Hermoso shared with Radio Television Espanola.

Hermoso, Spain's all-time top scorer with 57 goals, is thrilled about her return. She stated, "It was a moment that I have waited a long time for and I've been working for a long time for." Her dedication to football has been unwavering despite facing challenging times.

The Spanish team will compete against Sweden in the Nations League semi-final. The first leg is scheduled in Malaga on October 24, followed by the second leg in Goteborg four days later. This competition marks an important chapter for Hermoso as she aims to contribute significantly to her team's success.

Hermoso reflected on her journey, acknowledging that maintaining resilience was crucial during tough periods. "To continue at this level and to be able to enjoy football with the national team is the reward for all that work," she remarked. Her determination has been key in overcoming obstacles and achieving personal milestones.

The upcoming matches against Sweden are pivotal as they determine Spain's standing in the Nations League. Hermoso's experience and skill will be vital assets as Spain aims to secure victory in these crucial encounters.