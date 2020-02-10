Hero I-League 2019-20: Neroca hopeful of continuing winning run against Indian Arrows

Imphal, Feb 10: Neroca FC will be playing host to All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) developmental side Indian Arrows at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur on Tuesday (February 11).
Buoyed by their emphatic 5-0 win in the Imphal Derby against city-rivals TRAU, Neroca will remain hopeful of using the victory as a catapult to climb up the dominions of the lower trenches of the table. They are currently 10th and a win against Indian Arrows could see them jump over three teams on the points table.
Neroca’s winter acquisition Tetteh Narh Phillip Adjah, shared his pre-match thoughts, having announced himself to the Orange Brigade in style with a goal in the derby. He said, “Every team wants to win, and our team isn’t any different. We are tenth at the moment, which isn’t great. The derby result was outstanding, but we have to keep working hard.
“Our focus is now on the next game against Indian Arrows. My duty is to score and help my team to the best of my abilities.”
Pritam Singh’s hat-trick inspired the landslide victory on Saturday, but Neroca will be happy to get the job done and over the line against a young Arrows team, who may lack experience but aren’t drawn by fear and intimidation.
Shanmugam Venkatesh, Head Coach, Indian Arrows reflected on his side’s next challenge and said, “Neroca are a very good team and will have a lot of confidence after their big win against TRAU. We will give our best to pick up the win against them and hope for all three points.”
Arrows skipper Vikram Partap has drawn in his fair share of plaudits for his neat displays throughout the season, but the likes of Saurabh Meher and RV Hormipam have been formidable at the back, showing maturity and composure beyond their years.
Goalkeeper Biaka Jongte had the game of his life against Quess East Bengal, producing a string of stunning saves to get his side over the line in Kalyani and looks set to keep his place in goal ahead of Samik Mitra, who is another exciting talent in his own right.
While Neroca will retain confidence based on momentum and a passionate Khuman Lumpak crowd roaring behind them, the Arrows have it in their arsenal to spring upsets out of nowhere. They have done it against Churchill and more recently, against the Red and Golds. Neroca remains favourites, but against the Arrows, lightning could strike in broad daylight.
Match Info:
Match is scheduled to kick-off at 2 pm
Live on 1Sports
Live Streaming on the Fancode app and website
Source: AIFF Release