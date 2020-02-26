Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hero I-League: Mohun Bagan's 23-pass goal showcased by AIFF as proof of the league's progression

By
Hero I-League: Mohun Bagans 23-pass goal showcased by AIFF as proof of the leagues progression

New Delhi, February 26: The Hero I-League 2019-20 season is fast approaching its business end and like every edition it has seen some terrific contests and sublime display of skills so far -- highlighting how there has been a significant progression over the way the 'Beautiful Game' is played in India.

The fire of competitiveness is well and truly burning, but at the same time the 'Beautiful' aspect of the sport has come to the fore on numerous occasions as well.

A case in point is the third goal scored by high-flying Mohun Bagan against Churchill Brothers in Goa which featured a total of 23 successive passes across the length and breadth of the pitch before Komron Tursonov slammed the ball home to end the exquisite move on the perfect note.

The Mariners have been chief proponents of playing it beautifully with a whopping 32 points in 13 matches as well as an 11-game unbeaten run to their name.

A significant reason behind their success has been Spanish Head Coach Kibu Vicuna who has brought in the exciting brand of football. He stated that he is trying to create their "own model" of play in India.

"It was a good goal and it is an important source of satisfaction for the entire coaching staff to see that all the aspects you have been working in the training sessions happen in the matches," Kibu expressed.

"Since we arrived in India we have tried to create our own model with our style of football. The team is playing good football according to this style but we know that we can play better and in every training session, we are training accordingly," he said.

According to Sunando Dhar, CEO Leagues, there has been a marked change in the style of football the teams have played across the seasons and has helped "enhance the quality of football" in India.

"With each passing season the teams have started to play in a style where they have looked to keep the ball, build attacks from the back -- right from the goalkeeper -- and keep the ball on the ground," Dhar said.

"It only makes the game more attractive and enjoyable for the fans. I also think it's the right way to play the Beautiful Game. This has really enhanced the quality of football in the country," he said.

Source: AIFF Release

More I LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 20:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue