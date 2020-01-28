Football
Hero ISL 2019-20: Indian Super League final to be held on March 14

By
Hero ISL 2019-20: FSDL announces ISL semi-finals & final schedule

Mumbai, January 28: Football Sports Development Ltd. on Tuesday released the schedule for Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 knockout stage fixture up until Matchday 95, i.e. the summit clash on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

ISL Fixtures | ISL Results | ISL Points Table

The ongoing ISL season will have knockouts played over the weekends.

The first set of semi-finals will be on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1. The return leg is scheduled on the weekend of Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.

ISL final will be held on Saturday, March 14. Venue for the final will be announced on a later date.

The ongoing season will see the League Stage winner on completion of its Matchday 90 on February 25, 2020.

Currently three clubs – ATK FC (27 pts), FC Goa (27 pts) and Bengaluru FC (25 pts) are on the top flight to earn a historic first in getting a direct entry into AFC Champions League 2021 group stage.

Source: ISL Media


Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
