Hero ISL 2019-20: Indian Super League final to be held on March 14

Mumbai, January 28: Football Sports Development Ltd. on Tuesday released the schedule for Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 knockout stage fixture up until Matchday 95, i.e. the summit clash on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
The ongoing ISL season will have knockouts played over the weekends.
The first set of semi-finals will be on Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1. The return leg is scheduled on the weekend of Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8.
ISL final will be held on Saturday, March 14. Venue for the final will be announced on a later date.
The ongoing season will see the League Stage winner on completion of its Matchday 90 on February 25, 2020.
Currently three clubs – ATK FC (27 pts), FC Goa (27 pts) and Bengaluru FC (25 pts) are on the top flight to earn a historic first in getting a direct entry into AFC Champions League 2021 group stage.
Source: ISL Media