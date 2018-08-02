Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Higuain arrives in Milan ahead of expected Rossoneri loan

Posted By: OPTA
Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain is closing in on a loan move to AC Milan

Milan, August 2: Gonzalo Higuain has arrived in Milan and has confirmed he is set to undergo a medical ahead of signing for the Rossoneri in what is expected to be a loan from Juventus.

It is believed he will join AC Milan for the 2018-19 season, with the club also having the option to complete a permanent move for the Argentina international.

Reports have indicated Milan will pay Juve €18million for the one-year loan, with the potential future transfer fee said to have been agreed at €36m.

Higuain's departure comes after the Serie A champions completed a €112m move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has told reporters "there is little to say" about the move but Higuain confirmed he has spoken to his new boss.

"I am feeling good, tomorrow I will have medical tests and I hope to sign my new contract," Higuain said to Sky Sport.

"I want to salute AC Milan fans but also the Juventus fans because they have always supported me. I hope we will go as far as possible.

"Tomorrow I need to do medical tests and sign my contract."

Higuain scored 55 goals in 105 appearances in all competitions for Juve, winning two Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles and reaching the Champions League final in 2016-17.

Juve and Milan are reportedly also close to concluding a swap deal that would see former Bianconeri defender Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin just a year after leaving the club.

Milan would land Italy centre-back Mattia Caldara as part of the Bonucci switch, providing Gattuso with a direct replacement for the influential defender.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 3:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue