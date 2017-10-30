Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann apologises for hitting a fan

Bengaluru, October 30: Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann has apologised after he threw a bottle in disappointment which hit one of the club's supporters during the Bundesliga side's 3-1 defeat at home to Borussia Monchengladbach.
The home team drew first blood in the game when midfielder Kerem Demirbay scored the opening goal of the game after 25 minutes to take the lead, however, a shaky display at the back in the second cost Hoffenheim their second defeat in the week as they eventually lost 3-1 in the weekend, after losing 1-0 to Werder Bremen in the DFB Pokal in the midweek fixture.
During the match, it was clearly visible that the German was clearly frustrated with his team's performance and at one point of the game he threw a water bottle in frustration against a wall but it instead hit a Hoffenheim supporter.
And after the game, the young manager rushed to the supporter who was hit to make an apology and while talking about the incident he said that his throw was intended to hit a wall.
Nagelsmann told Bild: "This was a stupid action from me. I wanted to throw into the wall, but the bottle neck was stuck in my sweater. That cannot and will not happen .
"I really wanted to throw the bottle from the coaching zone into the wall. Thank goodness it did not fall directly onto the fan, but I'm sorry.
"It was not my intention to throw the bottle into the audience."
The defeat now leaves Hoffenheim in seventh place in the Bundesliga, as Monchengladbach moved above them in the table and after a top four finish last season, the German manager will be pretty unhappy with his team's performance.
Hoffeinheim next travel to Istanbul to play against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa League on Thursday (November 2) and will be hoping to regain their form to come back to winning ways.