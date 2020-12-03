Football
Hosts Italy draw Spain, France to face Belgium in Nations League finals

By
Nations League
Italy were rubber-stamped as the host team for the Nations League finals, as they, Spain, France and Belgium learned their opponents.

Bengaluru, December 3: Italy have been confirmed as hosts of next year's Nations League finals, with Roberto Mancini's team drawn against Spain in the first semifinal.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday (December 3) what was already widely known as it declared that Group A1 winners Italy would put on the tournament.

Games will be played in Milan and Turin, with San Siro staging the final.

Italy and Spain will play the first semifinal at San Siro on October 6, followed a day later by FIFA's top-ranked team Belgium taking on World Cup holders France at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The third-place play-off in Turin and the final in Milan will both take place on Sunday, October 10.

The European governing body also said Romania and Georgia will co-host the 16-team European Under-21 Championship finals in 2023.

(With inputs from Agencies)

football belgium france italy spain uefa
Story first published: Thursday, December 3, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
