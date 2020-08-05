How all Manchester United players who were sold or released performed in their respective sides in 2019-20

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Manchester United's squad will be fixed again in the summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer willing to sell a number of fringe players in order to add more funds to the club’s spending power.
Alexis Sanchez is believed to be the first player to leave the club with rumours suggesting that he has agreed on a three year deal with Inter Milan.
The Red Devils in the last calendar year let go five first-teamers which helped the team to finance those transfers. The move looked to be on point as United managed to finish third in the league. Solskjaer signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes last year who have been fantastic all along.
However, how did those players who left England fare in their respective sides? We have taken a look below:
Ashley Young - Manchester United to Inter (€1.7m)
The fullback fell behind Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw for the first-team role and only used by Solskjaer in cup games at the start of the season. Hence, when an offer from Inter Milan arrived in January, the 35-year-old could not resist jumping the ship. He played an integral part in Inter's league campaign this season, playing 18 games, scoring and assisting four each.
Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United to Inter (€65m)
After facing a lot of criticism at United, the Belgian found his scoring boots again in Italy under the guidance of Antonio Conte. Lukaku scored 23 goals and managed 2 assists in the league this season. Doing so he surpassed Diego Milito and Amedeo Amadei at the 3rd place among the best goal-scorers in their first season for Inter in the Serie A. His partnership with Lautaro was also immense and the main driving point, Inter mounting a title challenge to Juventus.
Matteo Darmian - Manchester United to Parma (€1.5m)
Darmian arrived in Manchester in 2015 with high expectations of holding down a regular full-back spot at Old Trafford, but his performances were often far from convincing. He mostly spent most of the time in England as a sporadic player. But after four years in England, he again returned to Italy this season with struggling Parma. He was an ever-present for the Serie A club this term making 33 league appearances.
Antonio Valencia - Free transfer
After 10 years of service in Red colours, Valencia left the side as a free agent to sign for his local side LDU Quito in Ecuador. He has had an impressive campaign over there in his debut season, appearing 32 times and winning the Copa Ecuador and the Supercopa Ecuador.
Ander Herrera - Free agent
The Spaniard was a fan favourite at Old Trafford but left the club as a free agent after failing to agree on a new contract extension. He signed for PSG and endured an injury-ridden campaign mostly. Also, strong competition for places limited him to just eight Ligue 1 appearances in 2019-20. But he tasted the success of Silverware as PSG won their third consecutive league title as well Trophee des Champions, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.