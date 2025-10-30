Football How can Dempo SC Qualify for AIFF Super Cup after holding East Bengal, Mohun Bagan? By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 19:34 [IST]

After two standout performances against some of Indian football's biggest heavyweights, Dempo Sports Club will aim to wrap up their Super Cup campaign on a high when they face Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Friday, October 31.

Fielding an entirely Indian squad built largely from their own academy, the Goan side has won admiration nationwide for their fearless style of play. A spirited 2-2 draw against East Bengal FC in their opening encounter followed by a resilient 0-0 result against defending ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased the Golden Eagles' discipline, tenacity, and tactical intelligence at the national level.

Head coach Samir Naik, who has played a vital role in crafting this team's identity, said the squad remains upbeat and focused ahead of their final group fixture.

"The mood in the team is always positive. The boys enjoy every session and whether it's training or matchday they are fully prepared. We'll approach this game with the same focus and spirit we've shown so far," said Naik.

Tomorrow's contest also carries a personal note for the Dempo tactician, as he goes up against Chennaiyin FC coach Clifford Miranda-his former teammate and long-time friend from their Dempo playing days.

"Clifford is a very good friend, we spent 15 years together at this club, which itself is something special. We have gone head-to-head as coaches before and it's always a tough but exciting contest," he added.

Team captain Ariston Costa, a picture of composure and leadership in midfield, lauded the group's efforts so far and expressed his desire to finish the campaign with a victory.

"We were really excited to play against East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, and I think we did well. We could have done a bit better, but we gave our best. Now we are focused on the last match and want to end on a high," said Costa.

How can Dempo SC Qualify for AIFF Super Cup Semis?

Dempo still have an outside chance to qualify for the semifinal, but they will require help from the Kolkata derby as well. In order to qualify for the semis, Dempo will have to win their match against Chennaiyin FC by five goals, and then will have to expect a draw in the match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.