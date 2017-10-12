How Liverpool can cope absence of Sadio Mane against Manchester United

Bengaluru, October 12: Liverpool's task to overcome a disappointing September got much harder when it was announced that star forward Sadio Mane would miss six weeks of action with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty.
The Reds have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and Klopp probably would have wanted to restart the season on a fresh note after the international break but Mane being forced out with injury will be a major blow to the German boss.
Liverpool will be up against their arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday (October 14) who are in a much better run of form compared to the Reds.
The Reds, since last season, have looked much different whenever Mane was missing from the team and will hope that they can cope with the Senegalese forward’s absence this time as they badly need to pick up their game.
So, how could Liverpool line up in the absence of Mane? Well, replacing the pace and the goalscoring ability of Mane is not an easy job, but Klopp has to find the best formula to make his team shine without their star winger.
Roberto Firmino to play out wide
In the recent games, Roberto Firmino, Liverpool’s first choice centre-forward has looked off-colour. Given that he is naturally not a striker but an attacking midfielder who can also create plenty of chances, Klopp should try him on the left flank of Mane and use either of Sturridge or Solanke up front.
Oxalde-Chamberlain chance to kickstart his Liverpool career
Since his big-money move from Arsenal in the summer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has done nothing to justify his huge price tag. It is high time for the talented England winger to kickstart his Liverpool career as he will be definitely needed by the team during their hectic fixture with Mane being absent from the team.