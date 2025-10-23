How much Salary will Lionel Messi earn after extending contract with Inter Miami?

When will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals? Who will they face in Semis?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine soccer icon and World Cup champion, has officially signed a contract extension with Inter Miami, prolonging his stay with the club through the 2028 MLS season.

This new agreement was announced by Inter Miami on October 23, 2025, just ahead of their playoff opener against Nashville SC, underscoring Messi's continuing pivotal role both on and off the field for the club and Major League Soccer (MLS) as a whole.​

How much Salary will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami?

Messi initially joined Inter Miami in July 2023 on a landmark two-and-a-half-year Designated Player contract that marked a new financial precedent for MLS. Under that deal, Messi earned an annual guaranteed salary of approximately $20.445 million, combining base salary and bonuses, making him the highest-paid player in league history. This contract also propelled Inter Miami to the forefront of MLS with record-breaking team achievements and a massive increase in franchise value and fan engagement.​

The recent extension adds three more years to his current deal, committing Messi to the club at least until the end of the 2028 season. While specific financial details of the new contract have not been completely disclosed, it is expected that Messi's salary remains at or slightly above his previous annual rate, preserving his position as MLS's highest earner. Even with his current deal, Messi is set to earn around $61.35 million for the next three years.

This decision reflects mutual commitment, with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas expressing optimism about Messi finishing his career in Miami and Messi himself emphasizing his happiness with the project and anticipation for playing in the club's new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, set to open in 2026.​

At age 38, Messi's performance remains extraordinary, leading MLS in goals and assists for 2025 and on track to become the first player in league history to win consecutive MVP awards. His influence has transformed Inter Miami from a struggling franchise into a serious title contender, while significantly boosting the league's profile in the American sports landscape.