How the Premier League table looks since Mikel Arteta's appointment

Bengaluru, May 14: Arsenal have once again faced a tough campaign this term and midway has had to replace Unai Emery due to unrest in the squad as well as poor performance on the field.
But they have had a big dilemma initially while appointing a successor of him - if to go with any profound name in the hope of immediate success or put their faith in any emerging name who would reignite the culture and tradition at Emirates with a carefully crafted long-term project.
In the end, the Arsenal hierarchy went with the latter, acquiring their former captain Mikel Arteta from Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City.
In the short period of time, although Arteta hasn't completely fixed the team but surely has improved the side drastically who sit 9th in the table.
How the table looks since Arteta's appointment
The table although doesn’t make an amazing version for Gunners fans with just four wins in 10 under their Spanish boss, but it’s worth noting they have also lost only once. Since his appointment, Arsenal have had managed 13 points in the league, sitting seventh behind Liverpool, Man City, Everton, Watford, Man Utd and Burnley- in that order.
But Arteta has played one game less and should he win that it would hand him the third-most points in the league since December 26th.
The fixture list should also be considered to give the table context with Arsenal facing Chelsea twice, Manchester United, and high-flying Sheffield United.
But still, for a club, the size of Arsenal such points tally isn’t quite good enough. But people have to remember that Arteta has not built his side yet and fairly this Gunners side are not capable of achieving something extraordinary.
Most of the fans hence are not expecting too much from Arsenal this season. More than the results, the fans want the side to show desire and fight on the pitch which the team positively has attested so far.