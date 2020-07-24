Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Huddersfield appoint Bielsa assistant Corberan as head coach

By Tom Webber

London, July 24: Huddersfield Town have appointed Marcelo Bielsa's assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.

Corberan joined Leeds United as their Under-23 coach ahead of the 2017-18 campaign but was soon promoted to work alongside Bielsa.

He will not be part of the Argentinian's coaching staff when Leeds play Premier League football for the first time in 16 years next season, though, after being confirmed as the permanent successor to Danny Cowley at the John Smith's Stadium.

Cobreran, whose only previous experience as a head coach was in the Cypriot top flight, told Huddersfield's media channel: "I think it was the right moment to make this step, especially because it was the right opportunity to do it with Huddersfield.

"I had a lot of trust from the first meeting I had with the people here. I was thinking that it was the right moment to do this step, the right moment to take the opportunity and to start to operate together.

"Of course, one of the reasons that I'm here is because both of them [chairman Phil Hodgkinson and head of football operations Leigh Bromby] had the same feeling about what we want to be on the pitch.

"We want to be brave, we want to be a great team, we want to show when I start that we want to have one identity, we want to defend this identity playing at home and playing away.

"We will be trying to develop an identity, trying to create a culture, trying to create an environment that allow us to define one's style of game."

More HUDDERSFIELD TOWN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LAZ 2 - 1 CAG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue