Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Lloris braced to face 'one of the best in history' in Messi

By Opta
Barcelona star Lionel Messi
Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Barcelona, December 11: Hugo Lloris is bracing himself to face "one of the best players in history" in Lionel Messi on Tuesday (December 11) and believes the only way Tottenham can stop the Barcelona talisman is by sticking together.

Spurs going into their final Champions League Group B game at Camp Nou needing to at least match Inter's result versus PSV in order to secure progression to the last 16.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde has assured Inter his team will be doing everything they can to beat Spurs, with Messi unlikely to be left in reserve.

Lloris is preparing himself mentally to play the Argentine superstar, who has scored three goals in his last three games and struck twice in Barca's 4-2 win at Wembley in October.

"You're facing one of the best players in history," Lloris said of Messi to reporters. "It will not be easy, but we will go out with 100 per cent belief that we can do it.

"It will be very tough to stop someone like Lionel Messi, but we will only do it as a team.

"If you watch the free-kicks (he scored against Espanyol on Saturday) there is nothing you can do. When they go in the top corner like the other night, he's the type of player who can change the game and decide.

"It's very difficult to face a player like him. The only way to do it is as a team, not give him too much space and be at our best defensively."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ATH 1 - 0 GIR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue