I League: Real Kashmir register first win as football returns to the valley

Bengaluru, December 26: Real Kashmir registered their first win of the 2019-20 I League season as they prevailed by the odd goal in three against defending champions Chennai City FC at Srinagar's TRC Turf Ground on Thursday (December 26), a game which marked the return of what FIFA calls the 'beautiful game' to the valley.
Danish Farooq gave the lead in the 22nd minute for Real Kasmir who were playing their first match at home.
Ivory Coast's signing Bazie Armand doubled the lead five minutes later.
Syed Suhail Pasha reduced the deficit for the visitors when he found the back of the net in the 48th minute in the match which had an earlier kick off time of 12 noon.
FULL-TIME! The referee blows his whistle and brings an end to the game 🙌@realkashmirfc get their first win of the season 💪— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) December 26, 2019
RKFC 2-1 CCFC
📺: https://t.co/ASvRgKc94E#RKFCCCFC ⚔ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/S3KqgZxwxJ
Real Kashmir's first home fixture of the 2019-20 I League season was important for reasons both on and off the pitch.
Real Kashmir FC ready to host Champions Chennai City FC on Boxing Day
It was the first major sporting event in the Kashmir valley since its recognition as a union territory. Real had played only two matches this season -- both away -- ending in draws against Quess East Bengal (QEB) and Tiddim Road Athletic Union.
There were security concerns in the lead up to the game due to the lockdown in the valley, but as per reports in the PTI news agency, the hosts had made elaborate arrangements .
The match was however not telecast on the official broadcaster DSport.
"Due to the ongoing internet connectivity issues in the Kashmir region, today's match between @ChennaiCityFC & @realkashmirfc will not be telecasted on DSPORT," DSport tweeted from their official handle.
Due to the ongoing internet connectivity issues in the Kashmir region, today's match between @ChennaiCityFC & @realkashmirfc will not be telecasted on DSPORT. However, viewers can see the live streaming of the same on the @ILeagueOfficial's FB page.— DSport (@DSportINLive) December 26, 2019
Regards,
Team DSPORT
The win moves Real Kashmir to seventh in I League standings, a place above Chennai City FC on goal difference. QEB are currently perched on top, edging Punjab FC on better goal difference.