Bengaluru, April 16: Andres Iniesta has suggested he's already made up his mind about his future and Barcelona fans cannot convince him to stay at the Camp Nou, hinting at a possible departure this Summer. Iniesta's current contract is due to expire next summer and some of the reports suggested that he could be tempted to move away.
The 33-year-old earlier in August had said that the first time in his career he is reviewing his future options and could move out of the club after making his debut in 2002. The midfielder was linked with a move to his former teammate Xavi's cash riched league in Qatar as well as to Chinese League and MLS. Although there were also reports that Italian Giants Juventus can make an approach for the midfielder next season when he will be a free agent but later the suggestion was dismissed by the Juventus President.
And now following Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Valencia on Saturday, Iniesta said that he has already made up his mind about his next step but will speak to Barcelona about his intentions first and will only then reveal his intentions after their match against Sevilla in the Copa Del Ray final.
The veteran midfielder signed a lifetime contract with the club last year but it seems like he may well be off in the summer. "I've already decided what I'm going to do," he told reporters. "I've always had affection from the fans, I'm grateful to them, who've been there for more than 20 years. Their support has been essential for winning.
"When I have to give my opinion, the club will know it and then everyone else will find out. Right now, I'm happy with the game today, because LaLiga means a huge amount.
"The disappointments and the things we've done badly, they hurt. The things we do well are there to be enjoyed. We have two roads: to grieve, or to go through mourning and move forward."
Inistea has been at the club since 1996 and has made over 450 appearances for the club, winning eight La Liga titles as well as four Champions League winners medal, establishing himself as one of the best midfielders of Barcelona's history.
But with Barcelona signing Coutinho and Arthur Melo in his positions, the veteran will surely get a lesser game time on the Spanish side. Thus leaving the club at this point of time for a cash-rich move to MLS or China will be surely beneficial for the veteran where he can enjoy his remaining playing days with lesser pressure but with a better pay package.
