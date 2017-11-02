I would have loved to play alongside Morata: Steven Gerrard

Bengaluru, November 2: Chelsea’s club record signing Alvaro Morata has done pretty well since his big-money move to Stamford Bridge in the summer and that has impressed English TV pundits as well as the fans.
Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who now works as a pundit at BT Sport, has hailed Alvaro Morata's impact at Chelsea and has even stated that he would have loved to play alongside the Spaniard.
Morata has banged in seven goals in just 10 starts since arriving in west London and Chelsea fans must be happy with the efforts from their star striker.
Ahead of the Champions League clash, Gerrard heaped praise upon the 25-year-old and confessed he wishes they’d crossed paths in their careers.
“He’s been brilliant, I’m a big fan – I would have loved to have played with him at some stage,’ Gerrard told BT Sport.
“He’s a dream for a midfielder, he runs in behind, he has really clever movement in the box, he’s very strong, he can come short, he can go long and he’s settled in very quick. He’s a great threat for Chelsea.”
Gerrard’s former international colleague Rio Ferdinand is also a huge fan, and the Manchester United legend added: 'What’s good about him is he scores a variety of goals.
“He’s not just a target man who stands up there. He’s got very, very good movement.
“He just ghosts into positions where he knows he’s meant to be – that’s just the sign of a striker who knows what he’s good at and can get across defenders and cause problems in the box.”
Chelsea were thrashed 3-0 by Roma in the Champions League and Antonio Conte will be a worried man as a game against in-form Manchester United is on the cards this weekend.