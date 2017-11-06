Iain Hume overwhelmed by reception from Kerala Blasters fans

Bengaluru, November 6: Former Indian Super League (ISL) top-scorer, Iain Hume who is set to don the yellow jersey of Kerala Blasters after a period of two years, was given a warm welcome by the fans during the launch of the team's jersey for the fourth season in Kochi on Saturday.
The Canadian represented ATK in the past two seasons and will return to Kerala Blasters this season.
“It is great to see such a massive crowd attending the function. I am forever grateful for their unconditional love," said the overwhelmed Canadian striker, who was an out-an-out fan favourite for the yellow brigade during the inaugural ISL season in 2014.
As they made their way to the stage to unveil the jersey, the crowd went berserk chanting the name of their beloved star. “I look forward to another memorable season in 2017 with the continued support and encouragement from everyone," Hume added.
Hume, who had won the Best Player of the League award for his excellent showings with Kerala Blasters in 2014, was picked up by ATK in the next edition. He went on to become one of the key players for the Kolkata franchise and helped them win their second title in 2016.
After scoring 18 goals in two seasons for ATK, Hume has moved back to his first ISL club and will aim to guide the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned team to their first-ever title.
In a glittering ceremony organised by the Kerala Blasters management at Lulu Mall in Edappally, Hume was accompanied by Rino Anto, Ajith Sivan and assistant coach Thangboi Singto.
“The atmosphere during the kit launch was electric. I’m certain that Kerala is ready to usher in ISL frenzy," said Rino Anto.
Kerala Blasters boast one of the best fanbases in the Indian Super League. Having lost two finals to ATK, the Yellow Brigade deserve their first title now and will hope that their favourite player Hume can deliver that.