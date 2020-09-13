Ibrahimovic is the only leader Milan need - Rebic

Milan, Sept. 13: Ante Rebic says Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the only on-field leader Milan need as he hailed the veteran striker's impact since returning to the club in January.
Ibrahimovic, 38, scored 11 goals in 20 appearances for Milan after joining on a free transfer at the turn of the year and signed a one-year extension last month.
The ex-Sweden international helped to revive the Rossoneri's flagging campaign, with Rebic among those to step up in a strong end to 2019-20 that ended with a 13-game unbeaten run.
Rebic has earned praise for his leadership qualities but insists Ibrahimovic is head coach Stefano Pioli's commander-in-chief on the pitch.
"Zlatan is a great player - he helps the team and has a major effect on everyone," he told Milan TV.
"It's always a pleasure to play with him, but I just focus on my own work and to do well in my role. I hope to do even better.
"We have one leader on the bench, the coach, and another on the pitch, Zlatan. For now we don't need other [leaders]."
Rebic turned his loan from Eintracht Frankfurt into a permanent move on Saturday after finishing 2019-20 as Milan's top scorer with 12 goals in 30 appearances.
And the Croatia international is now looking to better that tally in his second season at San Siro.
"I'm very happy to have signed for Milan," he said. "I'm happy I was able to prove I have the quality to play here.
"When I first arrived last season, I said I wasn't a striker, that I help the team in other ways. Then I scored 12 goals - I hope I can score more this season."