Football IFA Shield 2025: East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 15:14 [IST]

IFA Shield 2025: East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming- The iconic IFA Shield returns after a four-year hiatus, reigniting the excitement of Indian football's oldest fans.

East Bengal FC will begin their campaign with a highly anticipated clash against Sreenidi Deccan FC in a Group A fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on Wednesday, October 8. The match kicks off at 3 PM IST.

Drawn in Group A alongside Sreenidi Deccan and Namdhari FC, East Bengal will be keen to make a statement in their opening fixture. On the other hand, traditional rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant find themselves in Group B with Gokulam Kerala and United SC - setting up the prospect of a dream derby later in the competition, should both teams progress.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzón will aim to carry forward the team's domestic momentum. The Red and Gold brigade recently tasted success in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) and had an impressive Durand Cup 2025 campaign, where they reached the semifinals before bowing out to Diamond Harbour FC, the eventual runners-up.

However, the team will have to cope without new Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki, who is unavailable due to visa-related issues. In his absence, the focus will shift to the Indian attacking unit and midfield engine room to deliver in front of goal. The match will also test East Bengal's defensive organisation against a tactically disciplined Sreenidi Deccan side known for their compact structure and swift counter-attacks.

For Sreenidi Deccan, this is a golden opportunity to test their mettle against one of the country's footballing giants. Their approach is expected to be balanced, with quick transitions and set-piece strength likely to be their main weapons.

With free entry for fans, the Kalyani Stadium is expected to witness a packed crowd. Supporters are advised to arrive early to avoid congestion, as heightened security checks will be in place.

As the IFA Shield returns to Kolkata's football calendar, the East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan clash promises to be a fitting curtain-raiser - rich in history, rivalry, and passion.

At what time the IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan start?

The IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan will start from 3:00 PM IST on 8th October, 2025.

Where will the IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan take place?

The IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan will take place at the Kalyani Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan?

No TV channels will broadcast the IFA Shield match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan in India.

How to avail the online streaming services for the IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan?

The IFA Shield 2025 match between East Bengal and Sreenidi Deccan can be availed on the SSEN app with a subscription and also on mykhel.com for live updates for free.