Iker Casillas wants to extend Porto stay

Bengaluru, May 8: With his contract set to expire at the end of this season, former Real Madrid shot-stopper Iker Casillas wants to extend his stay at FC Porto despite interest from Premier League clubs.
The three-time Champions League winner joined the Portuguese giants in 2015 after falling out of favour at his boyhood side Real Madrid.
The 37-year-old in his three years stay at the Portugese capital has come under criticism a lot of time for his shaky display under the bar and has also often been ignored in the starting XI. The veteran goalkeeper has become the second choice behind Jose Sa.
However, the Spaniard has silently waited for his opportunity and after their 5-0 humbling by Liverpool in Champions league, boss Sergio Conceicao has called him back to the starting line-up.
And since then, the veteran has not looked back. Casillas played over 31 matches in all competition this term, keeping 19 clean sheets and helped the side to secure their 28th domestic title. Porto clinched their first championship in five years, beating rivals Benfica and Sporting who are seven points adrift with one game to play.
But the veteran's contract is about to end in two month's time and no new contract extension talks have taken place yet. Hence, he is now linked to a cash-rich move to MLS while there is reported interests from Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United also lately.
But the 37-year-old has now suggested that he wants to continue playing at Porto and wants to remain there for at least another season, opening the door for Porto to offer him a new deal.
"I hope to stay here," Casillas said.
"I still do not know my future and it may have been the last game I have played at Estadio do Dragao, but I have no plans to retire and I wish to continue playing football.
"If Porto come to ask about a renewal, I will gladly listen.
"What's certain is that club president Pinto da Costa has shown a lot of interest and affection to me."
Casillas is Spain's most capped player and has won one world cup and two Euros with them, captaining the side. Furthermore, he won three Champions League and five La Liga titles with Real Madrid before moving to Porto.
