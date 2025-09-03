No Excuses For Arsenal As They Aim To Challenge Chelsea For WSL Title After Champions League Triumph

Football Ilkay Gundogan Completes Move To Galatasaray From Manchester City On Free Transfer Ilkay Gundogan has joined Galatasaray on a free transfer from Manchester City, signing a two-year deal. The former Germany international aims to contribute to the team's success in the Turkish Super Lig. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 0:25 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ilkay Gundogan has transferred from Manchester City to Galatasaray, marking his second departure from the English club. The 34-year-old midfielder joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on a free transfer, reportedly signing a two-year contract. Gundogan expressed his excitement upon arriving in Istanbul, stating, "I'm very happy. It's a proud day for me and my family. We're very excited. We're very happy to be here."

Gundogan's move to Galatasaray follows his return to Manchester City last August after spending the 2023-24 season with Barcelona in LaLiga. During his second stint at the Etihad Stadium, he made 54 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists. His transfer discussions with Galatasaray began in May or June, amidst other negotiations involving players like Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane.

Gundogan is Galatasaray's seventh signing this summer, joining former City teammate Leroy Sane, who arrived from Bayern Munich on a free transfer. The club has started their 2025-26 league campaign strongly, winning all four matches so far, including a 3-1 victory over Rizespor. Gundogan could make his debut against Eyupspor on September 14.

Gundogan shared his enthusiasm about reuniting with Sane at Galatasaray: "Sane and I are good friends. We play well together." He also mentioned meeting Coach Okan Buruk two days prior to finalising the move, which accelerated the process. "I'm looking forward to working with him," Gundogan added.

Galatasaray will begin their Champions League journey against Eintracht Frankfurt four days after Gundogan's potential debut match. The midfielder is eager to integrate into the team quickly and contribute positively on the field. "Hopefully, we'll adapt to the team quickly, meet my teammates and play some fun football," he stated.

The move signifies a homecoming for Gundogan as he joins a club with strong ties to his heritage. He expressed immense pride in becoming part of the Galatasaray community: "It's a great pride to be a part of the Galatasaray community. We've reunited."

This transition marks an exciting chapter for both Gundogan and Galatasaray as they aim for success in domestic and European competitions this season.