Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Guardiola: Man City want Gundogan to stay

By Opta
Ilkay Gundogan
Ilkay Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing at Manchester City and the manager is eager to keep him at the club.

London, March 2: Pep Guardiola is eager to keep Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City but admits the midfielder is not 100 per cent committed to signing a new contract.

Gundogan, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and was Guardiola's first signing at the club, has previously spoken about the possibility of running down a deal that expires in July 2020.

Despite not being a regular first choice at the Etihad Stadium, Gundogan – who has spent long spells in the treatment room since joining the Premier League club – is still highly valued by Guardiola, who wants to retain the Germany international's services, with negotiations ongoing.

"In the first season he couldn't play because of a tough injury, six or seven months out, but always when he was able to play a lot of games he is an incredibly important player," said the City boss ahead of Saturday's visit to Bournemouth.

"He knows what we want, he knows what we think about him, but it's the same as other cases like we said in the past, at the end the last decision is not in our hands.

"We try to speak with him, we want him to extend the contract right now. Yesterday would have been better than today, and today better than tomorrow. But if he doesn't want to, we cannot do anything else.

"If he was 100 per cent then the deal would have been done. We are still in negotiations."

Vincent Kompany's City future is also yet to be decided and is another who has often been laid low by injuries.

But Guardiola insists the Belgian's fitness over the remainder of this season will not be a factor in determining his fate.

"No, I don't think so," he said. "I think that will not be the reason why for Vincent staying one more year or two more years or not. I think that is not the reason why."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue