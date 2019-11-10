Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India coach Stimac stresses on recovery ahead of World Cup qualifiers

By
Stimac stresses on recovery ahead of World Cup qualifiers

New Delhi, Nov. 10: Indian football coach Igor Stimac on Sunday emphasised on recovery, as his wards trained ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman.

Stimac stated that recovering "as quick as possible" is of paramount importance ahead of the all-crucial games next week. "Players are coming right from matches and our primary concern is to recover as quickly as possible so that they can hit the ground fresh. Our medical team are taking care of minor niggles. We are trying to utilise every second during the camp and the boys have also responded positively so far," the coach said here.

For the second day in succession, the Blue Tigers hit the training ground in preparation for their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman slated on November 14 and 19 respectively.

Strength and conditioning coach Luka Radman made the boys go through a session which aids in faster muscle recovery. Pritam Kotal, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder and Farukh Choudhary didn't waste time to get into the groove, and sweated it out with the others.

"After the club commitments, it's now time for national team duty. We are ready to go full throttle," Anas Edathodika said.

"An away fixture is always going to be difficult but we have to be cautious and grab the opportunities to get the job done."

Pronay Halder, who is back in the national team fold after King's Cup, felt the Blue Tigers have enough ammunition at their disposal to achieve the "desired results".

"Our team has been in good form and we had played some great football recently. If we can play to our true potential, we can get the desired results in our next two matches," Halder stated.

Source: PTI & AIFF

More IGOR STIMAC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: WOB 0 - 1 B04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 21:18 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue