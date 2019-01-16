India's Anas Edathodika calls time on international career

Bengaluru, January 16: India's defender Anas Edathodika announced his retirement from international football following the team's failure to make it to the knockout round of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup.
Anas is the second casualty of India's heartbreaking exit from the AFC Asian Cup 2019 after a 0-1 loss to Bahrain.
It may be recalled that coach Stephen Constantine too had resigned from from his post after the match concluded.
The 31-year-old took to social media to announce his decision and followed it up with a few heart-warming messages for his national team colleagues.
Anas also wrote, "I would love to play more years at my best, but I think it's the time to step down and give opportunities to youngsters who can perform better. It took 11 years to break into the national team and playing for the national team is the top achievement in my career; although the journey was short. Each and every time I tried to give more than 100 per cent for the team. Also thanks to all the coaching staffs, teammates, the fans and who all have supported me throughout my journey for the national team. I have been blessed to play for my country, with some of the best players."
Anas made his debut for the Blue Tigers back in 2017 and earned 19 caps for the team, striking up a solid partnership with Sandesh Jhingan at centre back.
The defender started the match against Bahrain, but had to go off with an injury within five minutes.
The Kerala Blasters FC player mentioned the defining moment before thanking former coach Constantine for his faith in him.
"I was so disappointed to pick up an injury in the opening minutes and it will hurt me forever. I just want to say a huge thanks to the coach Stephen Constantine for believing in me and giving me the opportunity and I wish you good luck for the future," he wrote.
