Football India U17 Women Secure Historic AFC Asian Cup Berth With 2-1 Win Over Uzbekistan By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 14:58 [IST]

The Indian U17 women's football team scripted a memorable chapter in its history, pulling off a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Uzbekistan to secure a maiden qualification for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup, to be held in China next year.

The dramatic victory in their final Group G fixture was powered by an inspired second-half display and the tactical brilliance of head coach Joakim Alexandersson. India looked in trouble after Uzbekistan's Shakhzoda Alikhonova fired a brilliant volley in the 38th minute, putting the visitors ahead and momentarily halting India's momentum.

Despite showing attacking intent in the first half, India struggled to find composure in the final third. Their defensive hesitations and rushed clearances almost allowed Uzbekistan to double their advantage. However, Alexandersson's crucial decision to introduce Thandamoni Baskey in the 40th minute proved to be a game-changer.

Thandamoni immediately lifted the team's tempo, pressing high and making threatening runs behind the Uzbek backline. Her moment arrived in the 55th minute when she chased down a lofted through ball, wrestled possession from defender Mariya Dakhova, and finished neatly at the near post to bring India level. The equaliser ignited belief across the team and the stands.

Just 11 minutes later, Thandamoni turned creator. After another darting run down the flank, she delivered a perfectly timed pass to Anushka Kumari, who made no mistake slotting home the winner. The goal sealed India's first-ever qualification for the continental championship - a milestone 18 years in the making, since their participation in the 2005 edition.

With six points from two games, India topped Group G to book their place in the prestigious tournament. Head coach Alexandersson lauded his team's grit and unity after the historic win. "The girls showed immense character and belief. It was a tough battle, but they never gave up. This is a proud moment for Indian football," he said.

The result not only marks a turning point for the Young Tigresses but also signals a promising future for women's football in India - built on resilience, courage, and a fearless new generation.