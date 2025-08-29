Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down?

Football India vs Tajikistan Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch CAFA Nations Cup on TV and Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 19:42 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Tajikistan Live Streaming: The Indian men's football team will return to the pitch on Friday when they square off against Tajikistan in their first Group B clash of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 at the Central Stadium in Hisor.

This match marks the beginning of a new chapter under head coach Khalid Jamil, who took charge earlier this month. Grouped alongside regional powerhouses Iran and Afghanistan, the Blue Tigers will look to get off to a positive start against the hosts. Jamil began his first training camp with the squad on August 15, providing him with just over a week to evaluate his options and shape his plans for the tournament.

For India, the CAFA Nations Cup presents not only a chance to compete in a high-profile regional competition but also an opportunity to regroup before two crucial AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers against Singapore in October. Currently at the bottom of their qualification group after back-to-back defeats, India will be eager to use this tournament to rebuild momentum, improve defensive stability, and rediscover their winning edge.

Tajikistan, on the other hand, will be a tough opening opponent. Sitting at the top of their AFC Asian Cup qualifying group, level on points with the Philippines, they enter Friday's clash on the back of a three-match unbeaten run. India, in contrast, have struggled in recent outings, but the arrival of a new coach has brought renewed optimism.

Jamil has opted to inject youth into the squad, bringing in fresh faces hungry to make their mark at the international level. For the players, this is a golden chance to stake their claim for future fixtures and prove their worth ahead of October's qualifiers.

India vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head

Across five previous meetings, Tajikistan have come out on top three times, while India's lone success against them was a memorable triumph in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup final.

India vs Tajikistan: Schedule and Match Details

Date: August 29, 2025

Match Timing: 8:30 pm Tajikistan time on Friday in Thailand, which is 9:00 pm IST in India

Venue: Hisor Central Stadium, Tajikistan

India vs Tajikistan Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch the International Friendly on TV and Online?

Where to Watch India vs Tajikistan in India on TV?

The International Friendly between Tajikistan and India will not be telecast in India.

Where to Watch Tajikistan vs India in India Online?

The Tajikistan vs India friendly match can be live-streamed in India through the Fancode app and website from 9:00 pm IST on Friday.