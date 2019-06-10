Football

India will accept Barcelona style of football, says Roca

By
Albert Roca
Albert Roca believes Spanish style will prevail in Indian football. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, June 10: A paradigm shift from the conventional English style to a more Spanish oriented philosophy -- to be more precise , Barcelona style-- is quite obvious in Indian football and Former Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca believes it is here to stay.

Roca was as an integral part of former Barcelona head coach Frank Rijkaard's coaching staff from 2003 to 2008. Bengaluru FC's current coach Carles Cuadrat, too, shares a deep connection with Barcelona, having played youth football for the Catalan giants.

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC is the most successful club when it comes to reaping the benefits of the philosophical switch and Roca is sure that more Indian clubs as well as the national team will embrace the Spanish style in future.

"The Barca philosophy is taking root in India. They (Indian football fans) realise that before English football dominated but now it's different. They understand that with a more elaborate style of play you can've the same level of success or even more," Roca told Barcelona website in a recent interview.

Asked how different his approach to coaching was at Bengaluru compared to Barcelona, the Spaniard remarked, "The same. We have always based it on tactical periodisation and integrated work. Tactical work has always been the main motor behind what we do with other aspects such as fitness, technique, mental approach built around it. Barcelona is a world in itself; the pressure that exists to win trophies goes beyond everything as it is a global club. Nevertheless, as Bengaluru coach you've the same pressure to win titles - it's a really well-known club in India, more so now as they've got used to winning trophies," Roca added.

The Spaniard was quick to add that more will follow Bengaluru FC's example, "In the last three years, Bengaluru have won three trophies - two cups (under Roca) and a ISL title (under Cuadrat). Little by little the Indian players have adapted to our way of playing and as a result, the titles have come and the local fans have been very appreciative," he signed off.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 14:33 [IST]
