Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian Football: CBI seeks cooperation of Indian clubs in alleged match fixing

By
Indian Football
Indian Football is at it's nascent stages

Indian football is yet again under the radar, and this time it is for match-fixing issues. CBI has made a preliminary enquiry to alleged match-fixing that is taking place throughout the country, the officials of the agency told on Monday.

The investigating agency started their enquiry a fortnight ago and already has collected documents on various clubs from AIFF's office in New Delhi. The officials denied giving any further details on their proceedings as that may put a dent in their mission, as it is at a budding stage. But it was revealed that the alleged match-fixer is based in Singapore and he is rigging the results from there.

CBI also sought help from all the clubs as they look for cooperation from clubs in this investigation. One of the officials said they are soliciting cooperation from the Indian clubs.

They also said CBI can't conduct searches, make an arrest or summon someone given the stage of their enquiry as per Indian law. The central agency is depending on help from the clubs and stakeholders during the preliminary stage and registers an FIR when they get any prima facie evidence that may indicate a crime.

Comments

MORE INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Warner to lead Australia?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 14:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 21, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
Click to comments