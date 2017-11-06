I'll do everything to be fit, says Cahill

Bengaluru, November 6: Socceroos veteran Tim Cahill is ready to give it all despite not being fully fit for the crucial World Cup play-off first leg's tie away to Honduras on November 10.
The 37-year-old was given the all-clear to travel with squad despite suffering an ankle injury during Melbourne City's A-League loss to Sydney FC.
The talismanic striker, who has scored a record 50 goals in 103 matches for Australia, said he and two personal physiotherapists had been working around the clock on the ankle since he injured the joint in his ankle.
"I'm definitely not going to promise anything. But this is a massive occasion for us, the chance to make it to a fourth consecutive World Cup, so we're making a calculated decision," Cahill said at Melbourne airport on the eve of the team's departure to Honduras.
The veteran of three World Cups said the treatment on the damaged joint would continue throughout the long flight to Central America.
"If it works, fantastic. If it doesn't then, I'll be accountable.
"It's a massive two weeks for Australian football and I understand all the stuff around me travelling but I wouldn't be doing it if I thought it was the wrong thing," added Cahill, whose brace in Sydney proved decisive in getting Australia past Syria in the Asian World Cup play-off.
Australia will play the return leg at home in Sydney on November 15.