Football Injured Rodri Withdrawn From Spain's Squad For World Cup Qualifiers Against Georgia And Bulgaria Rodri has been ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria due to a hamstring injury. The Manchester City midfielder hopes the injury is not severe. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 17:36 [IST]

Rodri will not be part of Spain's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria. The 2024 Ballon d'Or recipient suffered a hamstring injury during Manchester City's recent 1-0 victory over Brentford in the Premier League. Spain confirmed that the 29-year-old midfielder will miss these international fixtures.

Rodri played a crucial role in Spain's Euro 2024 success, although he was injured in the final against England. Last season, he missed significant time due to a severe knee injury. Despite this setback, Rodri remains hopeful that his current injury is not serious. "I felt a little bit in the hamstring but it seems as though it's not that much," Rodri told Sky Sports.

Spain is currently on an impressive 26-game unbeaten streak in competitive matches. They are close to matching their longest unbeaten run of 29 games, which occurred between 2010 and 2013. La Roja will face Georgia at home on Saturday before playing against Bulgaria three days later.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola estimated that Rodri might be sidelined for two to three weeks due to his injury. Guardiola expressed his reluctance to lose such a key player, stating, "Of course, I don't want to lose him even a little, because he is such an important player."

The Spanish national team aims to continue their strong performance without Rodri's presence on the field. His absence will be felt, but they remain focused on maintaining their unbeaten record and securing victories in the upcoming matches.

Rodri hopes for a quick recovery and aims to return to action soon. He mentioned feeling similar discomfort during the Euro final but reassured fans that it isn't severe this time around. The priority is ensuring he recovers fully before returning to play.