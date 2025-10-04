Simran, Nishad, at the opposite ends of the emotion spectrum, wax lyrical about “home gold” at WPAC New Delhi

Football Inter Boss Cristian Chivu Disappointed By Marcus Thuram's Injury Before Cremonese Match
Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025

-myKhel Team

Inter Milan will face Cremonese in Serie A without Marcus Thuram, who is sidelined due to a thigh injury sustained during their 3-0 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague. Cristian Chivu expressed his disappointment at Thuram's absence, noting that the injury isn't severe but requires some recovery time. This situation might provide an opportunity for Ange-Yoan Bonny or Francesco Pio Esposito to step up and aim for consecutive goals in Serie A matches.

Inter have struggled defensively at home, conceding in seven of their last nine Serie A matches and managing only two clean sheets. They currently sit fifth in the league with nine points from five games, trailing AC Milan, Napoli, and Juventus by three points. Despite these challenges, Chivu remains optimistic about the team's progress. "We've found balance," he stated, emphasising the importance of maintaining an organised defence.

Cremonese have already tasted victory at San Siro this season, defeating Milan 2-1 thanks to Federico Bonazzoli's impressive bicycle kick. Davide Nicola, Cremonese's coach, acknowledged Inter's strengths in possession and counter-attacks. He sees this match as a learning opportunity for his team to gauge their capabilities against top-tier competition.

Lautaro Martinez will be a focal point for Inter. Although he hasn't scored or assisted in his last five Serie A games against newly promoted teams, he has netted three times in two matches against Cremonese. His recent performance in the Champions League also boosts his confidence. For Cremonese, Franco Vazquez stands out with two goals in his last four encounters with Inter, though those were several years ago.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Historically, Cremonese have struggled against Inter, winning just one of their 16 Serie A meetings. Inter have dominated their home fixtures against them, winning six out of eight matches. The odds heavily favour Inter with a 75.3% chance of winning according to Opta statistics. Cremonese have a slim 9.7% chance of victory while a draw stands at 15%.

Inter are looking to secure a third consecutive league win for the first time since March. However, Cremonese remain unbeaten this season with two wins and three draws from five matches. This sets up an intriguing contest where both teams have much to prove on the pitch.

The upcoming match promises excitement as both teams aim to solidify their positions in the league standings. While Inter seek consistency and defensive solidity, Cremonese hope to continue their unbeaten run and challenge one of Italy's top clubs effectively on their home turf.