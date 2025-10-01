Chris Wilder Sent Off After Kicking Ball At Fan In Sheffield United's 2-1 Loss To Southampton

Football Inter Shows Dominance With 3-0 Champions League Win Against Slavia Praha Cristian Chivu commended Inter for their commanding 3-0 victory over Slavia Praha in the Champions League. Lautaro Martinez scored twice, showcasing Inter's strong performance and perfect start to the tournament. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Inter Milan secured a decisive 3-0 victory over Slavia Praha in the Champions League at San Siro. Lautaro Martinez was instrumental, scoring twice, with Denzel Dumfries adding another goal. This win keeps Inter's flawless start in the European competition intact. Cristian Chivu commended the team for their serious approach to the match.

Inter's dominance was evident, especially in the first half, where they attempted 13 shots. This marked their highest number of attempts in the opening half of a Champions League game since October 2022 against Viktoria Plzen. Overall, Inter registered 21 shots, with six on target, and an expected goals (xG) value of 3.7 compared to Praha's 0.1 from three attempts.

The Nerazzurri have maintained an unbeaten record across six Champions League matches against teams from Czechia, winning five and drawing one. They have faced teams from the Netherlands and Ukraine more frequently without losing in this competition. Chivu expressed satisfaction with Inter's performance, highlighting their consistent attitude throughout the season.

"The game was important and taken seriously," Chivu stated. "Our attitude was normal. It's a tightrope; you have to keep the balance." He praised the players for their focus and passion while maintaining composure on the field.

Marcus Thuram stood out by assisting Dumfries' goal but was seen limping after the match. Chivu mentioned that Thuram reported it as a cramp and hoped it wasn't serious, with tests scheduled for Wednesday. Thuram downplayed concerns, describing it as minor.

Last season, Inter reached the Champions League final but suffered a significant defeat. This year, Opta's supercomputer gives them a 7% chance of returning to the final and just a 3% chance of winning the trophy. Thuram remains focused on taking each game as it comes.

"I take things game by game; we'll see after that," Thuram told Sky Sport Italia. "The Champions League is really long; we're only in September."