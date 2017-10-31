Inter edge close to top spot after Verona win

Milan, October 31: Inter Milan kept in touch with leaders Napoli thanks to a 2-1 win at struggling Verona as they reclaimed second place in Serie A.
Luciano Spalletti's unbeaten side have 29 points from 11 games and are two points adrift of Napoli who beat Sassuolo 3-1.
Champions Juventus and Lazio are joint third on 28 points with Roma sitting four points further back in fifth with a game in hand.
Spanish midfielder Borja Valero opened his account for Inter after 36 minutes as he turned in an Antonio Candreva cross with Ivan Perisic scoring the second from the edge of the area midway through the second half.
Fischio finale al "Bentegodi" dove l'@Inter conquista la vittoria contro l'@HellasVeronaFC! #SerieATIM #VeronaInter 1-2 pic.twitter.com/yFrtj94XM7— Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) October 30, 2017
Substitute Giampaolo Pazzini had pulled Verona level on 59 minutes with a penalty after the intervention of the video assistant referee.
A seventh defeat of the season leaves Verona second from bottom with just six points to show from 11 games.
Ecco la classifica aggiornata della #SerieATIM dopo l'11ª giornata di campionato! pic.twitter.com/Kz3OZfyFKO— Serie A TIM (@SerieA_TIM) October 30, 2017
Napoli are yet to lose this season, winning 10 of their opening 11 matches, while scoring 32 goals and conceding just eight times.
Despite that coach Maurizio Sarri believes the Serie A leaders require more than 90 points to dethrone reigning champions Juventus and win the Scudetto this season.
They will also be tested themselves against one of Europe's elite during the week - Manchester City in the highly-anticipated Champions League clash.