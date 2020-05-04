Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter's Martinez capable of playing with Messi and Barcelona - Milito

By Tom Webber
Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez

Milan, May 4: Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has the quality required to team up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, says Diego Milito.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a switch to Barca after striking up a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku at Inter this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions.

The Catalan giants' head coach Quique Setien last week talked up the Nerazzurri star and said the chance to play alongside Messi is "a huge incentive" for any player.

Milito, who was part of Inter's treble-winning side of 2009-10, was appointed as the technical secretary at Racing Club in December 2017, just over six months prior to Martinez's departure for San Siro.

The former striker believes Martinez has established himself as a top-level player and would be capable of meeting requirements at Camp Nou.

"He is not at Inter because of me, but because he is a great player," Milito said in an interview with Movistar.

"I think he's fine at Inter, but of course he has great conditions for Barca and playing with Messi.

"He is a very complete player who is doing great at Inter. The truth is that I don't know what will happen. I hear there are many rumours."

Martinez started four games alongside Messi as Argentina reached the semi-finals of the Copa America last year.

More LAUTARO MARTINEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue