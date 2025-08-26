Rohit Sharma Shares Insights on His Test Cricket Journey in First Media Interaction Since Retirement

Football Inter Showcases Maturity With Dominant 5-0 Victory Over Torino In Serie A Opener Cristian Chivu commended Inter's maturity following their impressive 5-0 victory over Torino. The team displayed clinical performance, securing a strong start to the Serie A season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 5:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Inter Milan began their Serie A campaign with a commanding 5-0 victory over Torino, showcasing their determination to claim the title. Cristian Chivu, in his debut league match as manager after succeeding Simone Inzaghi, praised his team's maturity. Marcus Thuram's two goals were pivotal in securing the win on Monday.

Alessandro Bastoni opened the scoring for Inter in the 18th minute. Thuram added another goal just before halftime. Captain Lautaro Martinez extended the lead seven minutes into the second half. Thuram completed his brace shortly after, and Ange-Yoan Bonny scored on his league debut, sealing the win in the 72nd minute.

Chivu became the first Inter manager to win his debut Serie A match by a five-goal margin. This victory marked only the third time Inter has won their opening top-flight game by such a margin, with previous instances occurring in 1961 and 1993.

Inter's clinical performance was evident as they ended with an expected goals (xG) total of 1.62 from 20 shots, while Torino managed an xG of 0.98 from 12 attempts at Yann Sommer's goal. Chivu praised his players' hard work and focus, saying they showed maturity by leaving past challenges behind.

"We worked hard and the lads gave a great response," Chivu told Sky Sports Italia. "They are trying to leave the past behind them and this was a show of maturity."

Transfer Speculations

Despite speculation about signing Atalanta striker Ademola Lookman before the transfer window closes, Chivu remained focused on discussing the match rather than potential transfers. Only one new signing, Petar Sucic, started against Torino, while Bonny came on as a substitute.

Chivu stated, "I would prefer to talk about the game, but there are still a few days left in the transfer window, so we'll have time to discuss it."

Chivu highlighted that mentality is crucial alongside physical fitness for success. He noted that despite limited preparation time due to a challenging summer, his team embraced their responsibilities from day one of training.

The Romanian coach is only the second from his country to manage Inter since Mircea Lucescu in 1998-99. His focus remains on building a strong mentality within the squad to gain an edge over opponents throughout the season.

As Inter looks forward to more matches under Chivu's leadership, fans hope this impressive start sets a positive tone for their Serie A journey ahead.