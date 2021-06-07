Inter Milan want Alexis Sanchez out - Two clubs that are showing interest

Bengaluru, June 7: Inter Milan could look to offload some of their star players this summer and Alexis Sanchez could be one of them, as per the latest rumours.
The Serie A winners currently need to bring their wage budget down by 20 per cent and it would require the club to offload some of their top earners - with the club needing to generate around £86.5m in order to stay afloat, as per rumours.
The Nerazzurri will cut costs in the transfer window by releasing all their players who are out of the contract like Daniele Padelli, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Aleksandar Kolarov and Ashley Young while the likes of Sanchez has been made available this window to clear the wage bill and generate some fund.
Sanchez is currently on £6million-a-year payroll and his summer exit could make things stationary to a certain extent for the upcoming season.
Sanchez's performance last season
After missing his participation during his debut season, Inter made the 32-year-old's loan permanent last summer in the hope that he could add some vital attacking depth. He returned the club’s faith and was a regular contributor during the season even though he mostly entered from the bench. He registered 7 goals and an equal number of assists in just 18 league starts, helping the club clinching the Scudetto.
Clubs linked
Considering Inter's financial predicament at the moment, Sevilla are looking to capitalise and swoop for the Chilean forward. Sanchez although has a contract until 2023, but now could be available for a cut-price deal. The La Liga side finished fourth in the league last season and showing interest in him given his former impressive experience in Spain with Barcelona.
West Ham have been touted as another club, surprisingly keeping a close eye on the situation. David Moyes is desperate to bolster his frontline this Summer. As it stands, Hammers will go into a Europa League campaign with an injury-prone Michail Antonio as the only striking option. Moyes hence has been searching for a striker and now reportedly have shown interest in Sanchez. The rumours however are still at an early stage and it will be interesting to see if the 32-year-old agrees to join a club, much below his preferred standard.