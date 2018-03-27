Inter set to beat host of clubs for star defender Stefan de Vrij

Bengaluru, March 27: Dutch international defender Stefan de Vrij is set to snub offers from some of Europe's biggest clubs to join Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy.
The former Feyenoord star has been one of the most discussed names in the transfer market in recent months but it seems that it is now heading towards the conclusion.
The Dutch central defender's contract with Lazio expires in the summer, and he has already confirmed he will leave the Biancocelesti at the end of the season.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona are among the European powerhouses interested in his signing but Gazzetta dello Sport report that he has told Inter he is willing to join them.
It had been expected for some time that De Vrij, 26, would leave Lazio in the summer even if they manage to qualify for the Champions League.
Earlier this year, the two parties had been in discussions over a new deal, which would include a reasonable release clause of around £26million, allowing the Biancocelesti to recoup a fee for his departure.
However, they failed to come to an agreement and De Vrij confirmed via an Instagram post that he would be leaving at the end of the season.
The report claims he has been in talks with Inter for over a year but negotiations had been sped up recently due to interest from Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City.
Liverpool were understood to be keen to pair De Vrij with his international teammate Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defence, while Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had considered him as an option in his expected defensive overhaul.
Barcelona and Manchester City also wanted the Dutchman to bolster their defence but it seems that Inter will have the last laugh.
At Inter, he would likely become part of one of the best centre-back partnerships around, alongside Milan Skriniar. The former Sampdoria defender has been superb under Luciano Spalletti, and has also been of interest to some of Europe's top clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United.
De Vrij has made 36 appearances across all competitions for Lazio this season, scoring five goals.
