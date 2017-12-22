Inter and Sevilla target Chelsea youngster Musonda

Bengaluru, December 22: Serie A high-fliers Inter Milan and Spanish giants Sevilla are reportedly interested in a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda.
The Belgian has just put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Chelsea but is eager to get more minutes on the pitch which is hard to get by staying at Stamford Bridge.
Given the potential he has, there is plenty of interest in the fleet-footed winger as well.
With only two appearances off the bench in the league this season, Musonda could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge for a loan move in January.
Dutch media outlet Voetbal claims the playmaker is wanted by Inter and Sevilla, as well as former side Real Betis.
Antonio Conte has already revealed he will speak with Musonda and sort out his short-term future soon.
But the Italian is sure to prefer a club offering regular game time between now and the summer.
However, Musonda is just happy that his long-term future lies in west London, telling the club’s official website earlier this month: “I’m very happy and very proud.
“I came here very young and am very happy to continue my journey here.
“I love this club so it’s a great moment for me and my family.
“Now I want to establish myself and progress into the team and stay here permanently.”
Inter Milan are mounting a title challenge this season after a long time and they will surely welcome a player of Musonda's caliber who can add a spark to their attack.
While, Sevilla will be looking to finish in top four this season and have a pretty solid gap to make up if they have to do so. So, loan arrival of Musonda will be a welcome addition to them as well.
Chelsea, who are in no shortage of options out wide, would be happy that their future star is getting ready for the big step up at some other club.