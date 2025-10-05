Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli not guaranteed for World Cup 2027? What is the Future of India duo in ODIs?

Football Inter's Cristian Chivu Praises Team Consistency After 4-1 Victory Over Cremonese Cristian Chivu praised Inter's consistency following their impressive 4-1 win against Cremonese. Despite the victory, he emphasised the need for further improvement as they strive for success in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

Inter Milan's recent victory over Cremonese was marked by a standout performance from Ange-Yoan Bonny. The team secured a 4-1 win at San Siro, with Bonny contributing significantly in his first Serie A start. His efforts included a goal and three assists, helping Inter climb to fourth place in the league standings.

Bonny's impressive debut saw him assist Lautaro Martinez for the opening goal and set up Federico Dimarco and Nicola Barella for their second-half strikes. He also scored himself in the 38th minute. This performance places him alongside Dani Osvaldo as one of only two players in the past 20 Serie A seasons to be involved in four goals during their first start for Inter.

Cristian Chivu, Inter's manager, praised his team's work ethic but acknowledged room for growth despite their five consecutive wins across all competitions. "I'm pleased with the team; they've been working hard to reach our goals," he stated. "We still have room for improvement, but we have to be satisfied and aware of how we're playing."

Chivu emphasised that perfection isn't the goal; instead, they focus on performing well and enjoying their play while maintaining pressure on opponents. "Perfection doesn't exist, and we're not looking for it," he remarked. "Instead, we strive to do things well, enjoy ourselves, and put pressure on our opponents."

The opportunity for Bonny arose after Marcus Thuram was injured during Inter's 3-0 Champions League win against Slavia Prague. Chivu expressed satisfaction with Bonny's contribution: "I am happy with Bonny: he put in a great performance." He also highlighted the blend of youth and experience within the squad.

Bonny's Journey with Chivu

Bonny and Chivu share a history from their time at Parma before joining Inter for the 2025-26 season. Bonny expressed gratitude towards Chivu's support: "Everything feels wonderful: this win gives us continuity, and I'm happy to have helped the team." He appreciates the confidence Chivu instills in him daily.

Reflecting on his journey from Parma to Inter, Bonny added, "Chivu gives me confidence day in and day out, and I know he'll give me my chances if I earn them." His determination to continue progressing is evident as he aims to maintain this path under Chivu's guidance.

This victory not only highlights Bonny's potential but also underscores Inter's growing consistency under Chivu's leadership. The team's current form positions them well as they aim to challenge for top honours this season.