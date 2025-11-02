English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Inter Milan Clinches Dramatic 2-1 Win Against Verona Thanks To Late Own Goal

Inter Milan achieved a dramatic 2-1 victory over Verona in Serie A, moving closer to Napoli. A late own goal by Martin Frese secured the win for Inter.

By
Inter clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Verona in Serie A, thanks to a last-minute own goal by Martin Frese. This win brought Cristian Chivu's team within one point of the top spot held by Napoli. Inter began the match energetically, with Piotr Zielinski testing Lorenzo Montipo early on. Montipo then deflected Lautaro Martinez's shot, which Victor Nelsson cleared from the line.

Zielinski opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a remarkable volley from Hakan Calhanoglu's corner, leaving Montipo helpless. Despite Inter's dominance, Verona equalised in the 40th minute when Giovane found space to score past Yann Sommer. Before halftime, Gift Orban almost put Verona ahead but hit the post with his shot.

Inter Wins 2-1 Against Verona with Late Goal

The second half saw fewer chances, with Federico Dimarco coming closest for Inter with a shot from a tight angle. As the match seemed destined for a draw, Nicolo Barella's cross in stoppage time deflected off Frese into the net, securing victory for Inter. This result extended their unbeaten streak against Verona to 29 matches.

Inter have now scored in every Serie A game this season but managed only 1.12 expected goals (xG) from their 21 shots against Verona. In contrast, Verona recorded an xG of 0.38 from eight attempts and are still searching for their first league win this season after five draws and five losses.

The Nerazzurri have not drawn since May when they played Lazio to a 2-2 stalemate. Their current form has seen them remain unbeaten in their last ten league matches. Meanwhile, Verona continues to struggle without a victory this season.

Inter's late triumph over Verona highlights their resilience and ability to capitalise on opportunities even when not at their best statistically. The team's persistence paid off as they secured crucial points in their pursuit of Napoli at the top of the table.

Story first published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 19:46 [IST]
