Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Inter want to swap Radja Nainggolan for Nemanja Matic, AC Milan also show interest

By
Inter want to swap Radja Nainggolan for Nemanja Matic, AC Milan also show interest

Bengaluru, July 8: Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing up another Manchester United player, this time in the form of Nemanja Matic. Antonio Conte's side, who are also looking to sign Romelu Lukaku, have shown a willingness to offer £10m plus Radja Nainggolan for Matic who has been told he is not in the Italian's plans for next season.

Matic has had an important role under Mourinho since signing for the side two years back but soon after the arrival of Solskajer, he lost his regular place in the set-up due to underwhelming performances.

Now with United looking to sign a defensive minded midfielder from the market and sudden rise of academy prospect Mctominay, Matic's long term future has been in dilemma.

As per reports, the situation now has alerted two clubs from Italy, mainly Inter and Ac Milan who have reportedly enquired about the player. Newly appointed Inter boss Antonio Conte is apparently keen on a reunion with Matic, with the 30-year-old having played a key role under the former Chelsea boss during their 2016/17 title-winning season at Stamford Bridge.

Inter, who are overhauling the squad, have already made a proposal of a cash plus player deal with Naingollan involved, but apparently United have rejected the idea as of now.

It is now understood that the club wants the Serbian midfielder to talk to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his future during the pre-season first, but it is still unlikely he will be granted a move in this Summer.

United have already lost one midfielder after Ander Herrera left for PSG as a free agent and they are yet to replace him. The Red Devils have recently been linked with Newcastle's academy prospect Longstaff but a deal is still believed to be far from done.

United are going through an essential phrase as a major overhaul is the only way to improve their recent performances. Ole's side has already closed deals to sign Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but they need more signings to complete a much-needed overhaul during this summer transfer window.

More INTER MILAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 23:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue