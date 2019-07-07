Inter want to swap Radja Nainggolan for Nemanja Matic, AC Milan also show interest

Bengaluru, July 8: Inter Milan are reportedly eyeing up another Manchester United player, this time in the form of Nemanja Matic. Antonio Conte's side, who are also looking to sign Romelu Lukaku, have shown a willingness to offer £10m plus Radja Nainggolan for Matic who has been told he is not in the Italian's plans for next season.
Matic has had an important role under Mourinho since signing for the side two years back but soon after the arrival of Solskajer, he lost his regular place in the set-up due to underwhelming performances.
Now with United looking to sign a defensive minded midfielder from the market and sudden rise of academy prospect Mctominay, Matic's long term future has been in dilemma.
As per reports, the situation now has alerted two clubs from Italy, mainly Inter and Ac Milan who have reportedly enquired about the player. Newly appointed Inter boss Antonio Conte is apparently keen on a reunion with Matic, with the 30-year-old having played a key role under the former Chelsea boss during their 2016/17 title-winning season at Stamford Bridge.
Reports are saying that Inter are willing to offer Radja Nainggolan + £10m for Nemanja Matic 👀— StretfordPaddock (@StretfordPaddck) July 6, 2019
Would you want this transfer or is he just another troublemaker? 🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SXV7DuEGT1
Inter, who are overhauling the squad, have already made a proposal of a cash plus player deal with Naingollan involved, but apparently United have rejected the idea as of now.
It is now understood that the club wants the Serbian midfielder to talk to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his future during the pre-season first, but it is still unlikely he will be granted a move in this Summer.
United have already lost one midfielder after Ander Herrera left for PSG as a free agent and they are yet to replace him. The Red Devils have recently been linked with Newcastle's academy prospect Longstaff but a deal is still believed to be far from done.
United are going through an essential phrase as a major overhaul is the only way to improve their recent performances. Ole's side has already closed deals to sign Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but they need more signings to complete a much-needed overhaul during this summer transfer window.