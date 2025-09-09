English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Alexander Isak Expresses Relief At Focusing On Football After Summer Transfer Saga

After a challenging summer transfer window, Alexander Isak is relieved to concentrate on football with Liverpool FC. He aims to secure a starting position while reflecting positively on his recent experiences.

By

Alexander Isak is relieved to concentrate on football after a busy transfer period. The striker, who recently joined Liverpool, appeared as a substitute in Sweden's 2-0 loss to Kosovo during World Cup qualifiers. He missed Newcastle's first three games of the 2025-26 season due to his transfer request, which was finalized on deadline day.

Isak is now set to compete with Hugo Ekitike for a place in Liverpool's starting lineup. He might debut for the Reds against Burnley this weekend. Although he didn't make much impact in his brief appearance against Kosovo, he was pleased to be back on the field.

Isak Relieved to Focus on Football Again

The 25-year-old expressed his happiness about joining Liverpool, saying, "I can't control everything that's said or written. But I'm happy that I became a Liverpool player." He appreciated that the transfer was completed before the training camp, allowing him to focus solely on football.

Reflecting on his recent experiences, Isak noted that it was a new situation for him but emphasized the importance of learning and developing mentally off the pitch as well. This transition marks a significant step in his career as he looks forward to new challenges with Liverpool.

Isak acknowledged that not everyone knows the full story behind his move, stating, "Not everyone has the full picture, but that's something for another day." His focus remains on adapting to his new team and making an impact at Anfield.

This move represents a fresh start for Isak as he aims to establish himself at one of England's top clubs. With determination and focus, he hopes to contribute significantly to Liverpool's success in the coming seasons.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 14:47 [IST]
