ISL 2017: Jordi Figueras Montel to lead ATK in Robbie Keane's absence

Kolkata, November 14: We are just three days away from the start of the fourth season of the Indian Super League and excitement is quite high right now across India for the footballing megaevent.
The new season gets underway on November 17 and the first encounter will see the Kerala Blasters host ATK at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
The defending champions have put together a formidable squad if not the best team in the tournament.
Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool forward Robbie Keane is the captain of the side this campaign which takes the team to a whole new level along with the whole tournament.
However, in a crucial blow to the defending champions, their star striker is set to miss the first few weeks of the ISL 2017 after he suffered a strain in his Achilles tendon, as confirmed by manager Teddy Sheringham at a media event in Kolkata.
Now, donning the captain's armband will be Spaniard Jordi Figueras Montel and will lead the Kolkata side for the duration of the Irishman's absence as confirmed by the ATK manager Teddy Sheringham.
Robbie Keane is one of the most prominent names in the latest edition of the ISL and was expected to light up the league from the start. However, fans will now have to wait for a while before the Irishman starts playing for ATK.
The defending champions will play out the season opener on Friday, in what will be a rematch of last edition's final and ATK will be hoping to get the same outcome.
Sheringham also spoke highly about the Blasters' fanbase, who are the most vociferous in the league, and was full of praise for them, referring to them as the team's 12th man. However, he also stated that the team needs to get results as well to appease their fans.