Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC thriving on Sunil-Miku camaraderie

By
ISL 2018: Bengaluru FC thriving on Sunil-Miku camaraderie

Bengaluru, November 15: Strikers always hunt in pairs and nobody does it better in the Hero Indian Super League than Sunil Chhetri and Miku.

The Bengaluru FC pair contributed a total of 24 goals last season with the Venezuelan hitman notching up 14 and the captain tallying 10. They have started this season exactly where they left off.

ISL 2018 Points Table | ISL Fixtures | ISL Results

The pair has already accounted for seven of the 10 goals Bengaluru have scored so far and have got Carles Cuadrat's team chugging along on full steam.

It is not just their ability to score that is troubling Bengaluru's opponents.

Superb Chemistry

Superb Chemistry

Miku and Chhetri have a chemistry between them and complement each other very well. While Miku is the centre forward, Chhetri plays off him or from the left wing. But both are intelligent with their movement in and around the penalty box that makes it very hard for opposition defenders to pick up their runs.

"We have great communication on the field - with our body language. Just by looking, we know what the other is thinking. It helped us get results last time. We want to do the same this year," said Miku.

Miku complements Chhetri

Miku complements Chhetri

Focusing on Miku allows Chhetri to trouble rival defences and that plays right into Bengaluru FC's hands. That probably explains why Bengaluru have failed to score only once in their previous 16 ISL matches (a goalless stalemate against FC Pune City, last season).

"Miku is a top-class player and he's showing everyone exactly why he possesses tremendous quality. And we are all benefitting from it," said Chhetri.

Big Match Players

Big Match Players

Both of them have a keen sense of occasion as well and are big-match players. Most of their goals have come at key junctures of games. Bengaluru FC's 2-1 win over ATK is a prime example.

After taking the lead, ATK were defending stoutly and it took a terrific strike from Miku on the stroke of half-time to turn the match around in favour of the Blues. They would go on to net a winner in the second-half and pick up all three points.

BFC likely to miss Chhetri against FC Goa

BFC likely to miss Chhetri against FC Goa

Chhetri picked up an injury during the clash against arch-rivals Kerala Blasters FC and has now been ruled out for two weeks. He has opted out of India's international friendly against Jordan away on Saturday and there are fears he may not be able to recover fully to face FC Goa in a table-top clash when action in the ISL resumes next week.

If that happens, can Miku shoulder the scoring burden alone for the first time, or will he miss his partner-in-crime? Your guess is as good as ours.

Courtesy: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue