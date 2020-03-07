Football
ISL 2019-20: FC Goa’s Hugo Boumous awarded ISL ‘Hero of the Month’ for February

By
Goa, March 7: Hugo Boumous of FC Goa has been adjudged Indian Super League (ISL) 'Hero of the Month’ for February 2020.

The French-born midfielder emerged as a clear favourite among a five-man shortlist that also included teammate Ferran Corominas, ATK’s Roy Krishna, Odisha FC’s Manuel Onwu and Bartholomew Ogbeche of Kerala Blasters FC.

Hugo won the prestigious monthly award with his stellar performances that empowered Goa’s finish on top of the table, winning the first-ever coveted 'ISL League Winners Shield.’ The 24-year-old scored 5 goals including a brace against Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, and recorded as many assists in February for his 3 appearances.

With 11 goals and 10 assists this Hero ISL season, it is Hugo’s best tally in a single season over his senior playing career.

The former Moghreb Tétouan player joined the Gaurs in January 2018 from the Moroccan side and has been instrumental in the club’s success over the past two and a half seasons. With FC Goa, Hugo has scored 20 goals in 46 appearances and has also won the 2019 Hero Super Cup.

Previous ISL 2019-20 Hero of the Month winners:

October: David Williams (ATK)

November: Roy Krishna (ATK)

December: Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

January: Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC)

Source: ISL Media

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 14:05 [IST]
