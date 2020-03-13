ISL 2019-20 FINAL: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Starting XIs

Bengaluru, March 13: ATK will take on Chennaiyin FC in the all-important final of season six of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday (March 14).
ATK and Chennaiyin have both won the ISL twice already and are looking to become the first side to win it three times. The two teams were brilliant in the play-offs with Chennaiyin FC getting the better of FC Goa in a thrilling two-legged tie that finished 6-5, while ATK produced a second leg turnaround to get the better of Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate.
This is the first time that these two clubs are meeting each other in the final. Interestingly, neither club has lost an ISL final - a run that will end for one of them on Saturday.
While ATK have been one of the most consistent sides this season, Chennaiyin were left to produce a miracle to reach this stage after Owen Coyle took charge of them at the start of December.
In the six matches before his arrival, Chennaiyin had won only one match and scored just four goals. Since he landed here, the former champions went on to win eight matches, a tally bettered only by FC Goa.
Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the ISL final:
Starting XI ATK: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal (DEF), John Johnson (DEF), Sumit Rathi (DEF), Prabir Das (DEF), Regin Michael (MF), Javier Hernandez (MF), Edu Garcia (FWD), Michael Soosairaj (FWD), Roy Krishna (FWD), David Williams (FWD).
Starting XI Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei (DEF), Eli Sabia (DEF), Lucian Goian (DEF), Jerry Lalrinzuala (DEF), Edwin Vanspaul (MF), Anirudh Thapa (MF), Rafael Crivellaro (MF), Lallianzuala Chhangte (MF), Andre Schembri (FWD), Nerijus Valskis (FWD).
Dream11 squad:
Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharja
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Edu Garcia, David Williams, Andre Schembri
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Regin Michael, Javier Hernandez
Defenders: Laldinliana Renthlei, John Johnson, Lucian Goian.