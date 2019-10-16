Football
ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

Mumbai, October 16: The sixth edition of Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 20 at Kochi and Mumbai City FC will be in action on October 24 against Kerala Blasters in the latter's backyard.

The Islanders had a good run in the ISL 2018-19 season as they finished as the semi-finalists under new coach Jorge Costa. The Former Portugal international's biggest challenge last season was adapting to Indian football and after one year, he seems more comfortable and confident with his team.

In this season, the Ranbir Kapoor-owned side would be looking to lay their hands on the silverware with even better performance under Costa.

The Islanders have completed a fair few deals themselves this window, beginning with the addition of India international and NorthEast United star, Rowllin Borges. The midfielder's arrival in early June opened the floodgates for the club as they kept bringing in stars like Sourav Das, Hmingthanmawia, Surchandra Singh, Mato Grgic, Golui and Diego Carlos. Modou Sougou and Paulo Machado have signed new deals with the club.

Joyner Lourenco's departure was the only outgoing from Mumbai's squad.

Here myKhel.com looks at the strengths and weaknesses of Mumbai City FC, who look to do better than a semi-final finish.

Strengths

MCFC made some crucial signings and their coach Jorge Costa would be looking for an even better show this time around. Costa had to face some trouble understanding how things work in Indian football and adapting to the culture of football in India. His experiences from the last year would put the Portuguese in good stead now with the revamped side.

MCFC is an improved contingent this year and they are confident of performing better than the last season. The inclusion of the likes of Borges, Das, Hmingthanmawia, Grgic, Golui and Carlos could be termed as a major shot in the arms.

The Islanders maintained joint-most clean sheets (8) last season along with NorthEast United FC and FC Goa and senior custodian Amrinder Singh, who made the most saves (66) in the previous season, would be eager to repeat his exploits this time around as well.

Weaknesses

Mumbai City FC did not have the best of starts last season, winning only one of their first four matches. They must be hoping for an improved performance early on this time around.

The new players will have to quickly adjust to the strategies and tactics of Costa which at times gets tough for both the players as well as the coach.

Squad/Key Players

Squad

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant, Ravi Kumar

Defenders: Anwar Ali, Valpuia, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Serge Kevyn, Sourav Das, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Forwards: Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti

Key Players:

Amrinder Singh, Rowllin Borges, Modou Sougou, Mato Grgic.

Stats/Prediction

Stats

2018-19: Semi-finalist

2017-18: 7th

2016: Semi-finalist

2015: 6th

2014: 7th

Prediction

Despite a slow start in the first few games, Mumbai City FC produced a turn around in the previous season as they remained unbeaten in their next nine games. MCFC look a more balanced squad for 2019-20 season and they are capable of making it to the semi-finals again but the Islanders will have to display great tenacity and enthusiasm in the middle of the park.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
