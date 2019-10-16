ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

|
Strengths
MCFC made some crucial signings and their coach Jorge Costa would be looking for an even better show this time around. Costa had to face some trouble understanding how things work in Indian football and adapting to the culture of football in India. His experiences from the last year would put the Portuguese in good stead now with the revamped side.
MCFC is an improved contingent this year and they are confident of performing better than the last season. The inclusion of the likes of Borges, Das, Hmingthanmawia, Grgic, Golui and Carlos could be termed as a major shot in the arms.
The Islanders maintained joint-most clean sheets (8) last season along with NorthEast United FC and FC Goa and senior custodian Amrinder Singh, who made the most saves (66) in the previous season, would be eager to repeat his exploits this time around as well.
|
Weaknesses
Mumbai City FC did not have the best of starts last season, winning only one of their first four matches. They must be hoping for an improved performance early on this time around.
The new players will have to quickly adjust to the strategies and tactics of Costa which at times gets tough for both the players as well as the coach.
Squad/Key Players
Squad
Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant, Ravi Kumar
Defenders: Anwar Ali, Valpuia, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose
Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Serge Kevyn, Sourav Das, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Forwards: Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti
Key Players:
Amrinder Singh, Rowllin Borges, Modou Sougou, Mato Grgic.
Stats/Prediction
Stats
2018-19: Semi-finalist
2017-18: 7th
2016: Semi-finalist
2015: 6th
2014: 7th
Prediction
Despite a slow start in the first few games, Mumbai City FC produced a turn around in the previous season as they remained unbeaten in their next nine games. MCFC look a more balanced squad for 2019-20 season and they are capable of making it to the semi-finals again but the Islanders will have to display great tenacity and enthusiasm in the middle of the park.