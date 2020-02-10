Football
ISL 2019-20: Nerijus Valskis adjudged Hero of the Month for January

By
Nerijus Valskis
Nerijus Valskis grabbed headlines throughout the month of January. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, February 10: Chennaiyin FC's Nerijus Valskis was named Indian Super League (ISL) 'Hero of the Month' for January 2020 for his impeccable performance during the period.

The Lithuanian striker grabbed headlines throughout the month as his prowess up top has turned the two-time ISL champions into strong contenders for a play-off berth after a horrendous start to the season.

Valskis topped a five-man list that also included team-mate Rafael Crivellaro along with Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri, FC Goa's Hugo Boumous and ATK goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

Valskis emerged as the undoubted choice for the award in January owing to his heroics upfront for the Chennai-based outfit leading Owen Coyle's men to three wins in four games. He scored five goals and recorded an assist in Chennaiyin's thunderous comeback in the ISL standings.

Key factor

Key factor

The 32-year-old's emergence of form has been a key factor in the revival of Chennaiyin's knockout hopes.

Valskis has struck a lethal combination with Rafael Crivellaro as the duo scored seven goals between them in January. Chennaiyin were languishing at second-bottom on the ISL table at the start of the calendar year

Play-off hopes

Play-off hopes

A run of three consecutive wins saw them revive their play-off hopes, ending the month in sixth position, three points off the top-four places.

Valskis broke into the footballing scene with Lithuanian side Kaunas, featuring in the UEFA Champions League early in his career.

Scores over Chhetri

Scores over Chhetri

He has won 24 caps for the Lithuanian national team and has also represented Israeli giants Hapoel Tel Aviv previously.

Valskis has continued his superlative run of form in February, as he scored two and set up another goal in Chennaiyin's dominating 6-3 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi last week, clearly stealing a march over Chhetri so far.

Golden Boot contender

Golden Boot contender

With 12 goals from 15 games Valskis is only second to ATK's goal-machine Roy Krishna in the race for the ISL Golden Boot.

The previous winners of the monthly honour include ATK's David Williams (October), Roy (November) and FC Goa's talisman striker Ferran Corominas (December).

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
