ISL 2019-20: Nerijus Valskis adjudged Hero of the Month for January

Key factor
The 32-year-old's emergence of form has been a key factor in the revival of Chennaiyin's knockout hopes.
Valskis has struck a lethal combination with Rafael Crivellaro as the duo scored seven goals between them in January. Chennaiyin were languishing at second-bottom on the ISL table at the start of the calendar year
Play-off hopes
A run of three consecutive wins saw them revive their play-off hopes, ending the month in sixth position, three points off the top-four places.
Valskis broke into the footballing scene with Lithuanian side Kaunas, featuring in the UEFA Champions League early in his career.
Scores over Chhetri
He has won 24 caps for the Lithuanian national team and has also represented Israeli giants Hapoel Tel Aviv previously.
Valskis has continued his superlative run of form in February, as he scored two and set up another goal in Chennaiyin's dominating 6-3 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi last week, clearly stealing a march over Chhetri so far.
Golden Boot contender
With 12 goals from 15 games Valskis is only second to ATK's goal-machine Roy Krishna in the race for the ISL Golden Boot.
The previous winners of the monthly honour include ATK's David Williams (October), Roy (November) and FC Goa's talisman striker Ferran Corominas (December).